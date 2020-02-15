Sydney Salter signs with South Alabama Soccer

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Vancleave soccer star Sydney Salter signed with South Alabama Friday morning to continue her athletic and academic career.
On top of being a three-time district champion soccer player and a state champion volleyball player, she’s also an elite student. Salter was the 2019 recipient of the Wendy’s Heisman High School Scholarship for the state of Mississippi, awarded to the most accomplished high school student athletes across the country. After signing, she said it’s her drive for both soccer and academics that helped her achieve her dream.
“It feels amazing. I’ve worked for this my whole life. I’m just really excited for the opportunity," she told WLOX.
“I always told my parents that I wanted to play college soccer but I wanted academics to be the main point. If something were to happen and I was to tear my ACL, or get out [injured], I still wanted to finish my four years of school. Since I was younger, I’ve been working academically to make that happen and I feel like it will really prepare me for the world to really balance soccer and those academics.”
Salter says she plans to study chemical engineering in Mobile.
