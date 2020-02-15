No down helicopter, marsh fire in Pascagoula River

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials have determined a Friday night fire in Jackson County was not caused by a downed helicopter.
The Jackson County Emergency Operations Center said the cause of the blaze north of Interstate 10 was a marsh fire.
Several agencies responded to the report of a helicopter down, including the Department of Marine Resources, Coast Guard and Sheriff’s Office.
Officials tell WLOX this is not the first time, as the marsh has burned multiple times over the last few weeks.
The sheriff’s office said they will be investigating further.
