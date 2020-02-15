Pass Christian artist brings Coast landmarks to life with ink, watercolor

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Special places, from coastal Mississippi towns and cities to universities, come to life in a series of prints that combine pen and ink drawing with watercolor.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast and all its cities and landmarks are drawn with almost map-like precision and combined with a splash of color to tell a story of this special place.
“My medium is pen and ink with watercolor. Very loose and very tight at the same time. With pen and ink, it’s so detailed and the watercolor offers freedom,” said artist Linda Theobald.
Theobald has done a series of pieces all across the state and the region. She’s from the Gulf Coast, and after living and working around the world, she returned to South Mississippi and began drawing and painting things that hold a special place in her heart.
“There’s no place like home, just like Dorothy says in the Wizard of Oz. I just appreciate it so much. I missed it for so long so I started drawing every little town,” she said.
Her pen, ink and watercolor recreations of colleges and universities have become extremely popular. In the interest of authenticity, Theobald relies on personal visits to the campuses and photographs to capture the essence of the locations.
“We travel to all these universities and spend a day or two on campus. We take a lot of pictures. For me, besides the photographs, I get information from all the walking and studying I do,” she said.
Theobald also does commissions for companies. She has just completed a project for the McIllhenny family’s world-famous Tabasco sauce in Avery Island, Louisiana.
You’ll find her murals at the Mardi Gras Museum, Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport and other places.
Each piece is signed and numbered and available at several locations in Coastal Mississippi.
