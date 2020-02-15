Harrah’s Gulf Coast set to hold job fair Feb. 22

By WLOX Staff | February 15, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 10:43 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Looking for work? Well, a new job at Harrah’s Gulf Coast Hotel and Casino might bring you some luck!

Harrah’s Gulf Coast is set to host a job fair on Saturday, February 22 for a wide variety of positions. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Magnolia House by Kelly English.

List of available positions:

  • Pool Staff -- For those applying for a pool attendant position, a pool uniform is required.
  • Security Officers
  • Table Games Dealers
  • Bartenders
  • Servers
  • Attendants

You do not need to have prior experience to apply; however, it is preferred. The advised attire for the interview is business casual.

If you are interested in applying for a job at Harrah’s, it is recommended that you register in advance by contacting Human Resources Business Partner Natasha Thomas at nthomas@harrahs.com.

For more information about Harrah’s Gulf Coast Hotel and Casino, click here.

