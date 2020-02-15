Beautiful Saturday. Showers possible on Sunday.

It’s going to be a gorgeous, sunny day! Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
Clouds will move in tonight, and a few showers are possible before the sunrise. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. On and off showers are possible on Sunday. We’ll only warm up into the low 60s.
Hit or miss showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday. It will be warmer and more humid with highs in the low to mid 70s. A few more showers are possible on Wednesday, and we’ll start to cool off into the 60s. We’ll drop into the 50s by Thursday, and we’ll have the chance for more showers.
