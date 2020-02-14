Residents evacuated after fire at Biloxi senior living facility

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents at a Biloxi apartment complex for senior citizens were evacuated Friday morning after flames broke out in one of the units.
It happened at 7:30 a.m. at Cadet Point Senior Village, an independent living facility on Maple Street.
According to Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney, one resident was taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation but is expected to recover. No one else reported any injuries.
The fire was contained to one room on the second floor of the complex and was quickly extinguished. The biggest challenge for firefighters, said Boney, was evacuating all of the residents due to varying medical conditions.
The sprinkler system came on, damaging some of the apartments underneath. Some residents will have to be relocated to temporary living quarters as a result.
The cause of the fire hasn’t yet been determined.
