Over 200 reports of blades detaching from ceiling fans, 10 reports of consumers being hit documented

(WAFB) - Consumers should immediately stop using recalled Harbor Breeze Santa Ana ceiling fans that have already led to 210 reports of fan blades breaking or ejecting from the fan, including 10 reports of a fan blade hitting consumers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (U.S.C.P.S.C.)
The recalled products, identified by model code LP8294LBN and UPC code 840506599178, were sold exclusively at Lowes stores across the nation and online at lowes.com from May of 2014 through January of 2016.
The model number can be on the fan motor as well as on the inside of the battery compartment cover of the included handheld remote control.
About 70,000 fans are being recalled.
Consumers can contact Fanim Industries toll-free at 888-434-3797 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with questions.
