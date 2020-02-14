Mandatory evacuation issued for several Jackson streets as Pearl River continues to rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several Jackson streets are now under mandatory evacuation as waters from the Pearl River continue to rise.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba spoke with 3 On Your Side Thursday night on the preparations being taken amid flooding concerns.
He said that people living on several Jackson streets need to make preparations to leave.
Areas affected by flooding this weekend include but are not limited to:
- Upper Northeast Jackson
- Westbrook Road
- River RoadParts of Eastover
- S. West Street
- Hightower
- Silas Brown
- Purple Creek
- Town Creek
This list could change as waters continue to rise.
Mayor Lumumba said that officers will be knocking on doors to let neighbors know about the evacuations.
A shelter has been set up at 3000 St. Charles Street for anyone impacted by the flooding.
The Pearl River in Jackson is now forecasted to reach 38 feet. The river became inundated after several inches of rain over the past week.
Click here to see the latest river levels and projections. A crest of 38 feet would be the third-highest ever recorded.
The city is also currently under a boil water notice until further notice.
