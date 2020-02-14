Man sentenced to 50 years for fleeing from police, causing death

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jeremy Fogleman, 40, was convicted Thursday afternoon in the Harrison County Circuit Court to multiple counts of fleeing from the police causing death and injury.
After two weeks in trial, the jury deliberated approximately two and a half hours before returning its verdicts. Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced Fogleman to 50 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
The convictions stemmed from Fogleman fleeing after a Gulfport Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Fogleman’s vehicle shortly after midnight on July 8, 2015.
As the officer initiated his blue lights at the corner of 28th Street and Pass Road, Fogleman fled from the officer heading east on Pass Road, reaching speeds over 100 mph. As the car approached the intersection of Pass Road and 8th Avenue, Fogleman ran the red light and slammed into a 65-year-old-motorist heading north on 8th Avenue.
Those vehicles then struck another motorist who was stationary in the westbound lane of Pass Road. The pursuing Gulfport officer arrived at the scene seconds after the collision and observed Fogleman exit the driver’s seat as a passenger in the vehicle exited the passenger seat. The officer had a dash camera in his patrol vehicle, which captured the defendant fleeing and ultimately showed Fogleman exiting the driver’s seat after the collision.
The first motorist struck was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital, where he suffered multiple life-threating injuries. He was then airlifted to Mobile, where he died from his injuries nine days later. The second motorist struck suffered multiple injuries to her lower extremities.
Gulfport Police called an accident reconstructionists to the scene. He determined Fogelman’s car was traveling between 62-66 mph at the time of the collision. He also determined the motorist killed was traveling between 21-25 mph at the time of the collision. The police also obtained the “black box” from the defendant’s car which showed the defendant traveling 100 mph 2.5 seconds prior to impact and 65 mph .5 seconds before.
At trial, Fogelman argued he was not driving the car, that the police video had been manufactured, that his car’s brake system was faulty and that the doctor’s malpractice had caused the victim’s death.
“During trial, the State of Mississippi called a DNA expert who testified that the defendant’s blood was on the driver’s door panel, the driver’s seat, the driver’s airbag and on the driver’s side of the passenger airbag,” said Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burrell, who prosecuted the case with Jason Josef.
At sentencing, the prosecution cited to the Court that Fogleman had prior felony convicts for driving under the influence and for fleeing from police.
“Pre-trial investigations also showed the defendant had three additional fleeing convictions from Florida,” ADA Burrell said.
Prior to pronouncing sentence, Judge Bourgeois told Fogleman his actions were “deplorable” and that he had robbed the victim of his golden years. The judge sentenced the defendant to a total of 50 years in the custody of the MDOC as a habitual offender, which means the defendant will serve his 50-year sentence without any early release or parole.
“We are grateful for the investigation by the Gulfport Police Department and the sentence handed down by Judge Bourgeois. The defendant’s choices that night and his actions caused the death of a man who was loved by his family and friends. We are hopeful that the closure of the criminal case can help with the healing process." said DA Joel Smith.
