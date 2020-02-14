Lucedale man arrested in murder of woman

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Lucedale man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman who was found in the Central community of George County.
According to authorities, the sheriff’s department received a call Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. about a possible homicide in the 100 block of Childress Road. When deputies arrived and searched the property, they found the remains of a woman.
Justin George Johnson, 44, was identified as the suspect. Deputies arrested him at a house in the 1000 block of Old Highway 26. He was taken to the George County jail to await his initial appearance.
The name of the woman hasn’t been released yet pending the notification of family.
George County Sheriff’s Office said more arrests are expected in this ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 601-947-4878 or contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
