St. Martin man accused of killing missing Florida woman, says sheriff

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County man has been arrested and is charged in the death of a woman who has been missing for months.
Phillip York, 54, is charged with murder of the unidentified woman. According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the woman was reported missing in Florida in October 2019. The investigation into her disappearance turned up evidence that led them to York’s St. Martin home, said the sheriff.
Neighbors who live nearby tell us that crime scene tape surrounds York’s home on Sweetbriar Street and vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies are there.
York is now being held without bond at the Jackson County jail.
We have a reporter headed that way and will continue to update this story as new information is released.
