Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A hearing on the confidentiality of emails between Catholic officials and the New Orleans NFL franchise will be open to news media and the public. A Louisiana judge ruled Thursday in favor of motions by The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate and three TV stations. The news outlets want to cover a Feb. 20 hearing on whether emails between the Archdiocese of New Orleans and New Orleans Saints executives should be released. Lawyers for victims of clergy sex abuse have told The Associated Press that the emails show how Saints executives helped the archdiocese with public relations damage control arising from the clergy abuse scandal.