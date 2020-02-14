Chilly Valentine’s Day, plenty of sunshine

It’s much cooler this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s instead of yesterday morning’s 60s. And there’s a wind chill in the lower 30s too. Abundant sunshine returns today, right on time for Valentine’s Day Friday. But it’ll be chilly with highs only in the 50s. Tonight, after midnight, lows will fall into the 30s and some inland areas could drop to near-freezing. Going into the weekend, Saturday looks nice and cool. Scattered showers will be possible on Sunday.