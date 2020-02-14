Arbor Day in Miss. brings out tree, plant lovers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday is Valentine’s Day, but it’s also Arbor Day in the state of Mississippi.
With that in mind, several locations were set up so folks could pick up a seedling and plant it in their yard. The Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District on Ashley Drive in Gulfport had long lines and had hundreds of plants available to take home.
“Well it’s been very well received this year but also during the last few years,” said Joe Buckley with the Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District. “People come out. Trees are great for the environment. Things are carbon neutral when you plant a tree. If you want to do something for the world then plant a tree. Our main mission here is soil and water conservation. Trees also anchor soil by their roots.”
National Arbor Day is in April but in Mississippi, the state Arbor Day celebration is always the second Friday in February.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.