Analysis: Legislators approaching busy part of 2020 session

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he wants the Department of Corrections to shut down Parchman's Unit 29, where the much of the trouble took place. He said the state could consider reopening a prison at Walnut Grove. The House on Thursday passed House Bill 756, which require the state Department of Finance and Administration to determine the potential cost of repairs to the Walnut Grove facility. It is owned by the state but was run by private companies. The bill goes to the Senate for more work.