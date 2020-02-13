WATCH: NOPD’s “Dancing Horse” Ace helps man propose at Horses, Hops and Cops event

Ace the Dancing Horse assisted in a marriage proposal during the event (Source: NOPD)
February 13, 2020 at 9:15 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 12:21 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An avid horse lover got the proposal of a lifetime on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at the Horses, Hops & Cops event in City Park.

She got to meet Ace the “Dancing Horse” while he wore a sign that stated, “Kylie would you marry me," and she said yes.

The NOPD Mounted Unit worked to get the proposal up and running during a VIP tour of the stables.

The annual event happens every year at the N.O.P.D. Stables in City Park.

Families flock to the stables to witness a Clydesdale up close, tour the stables and experience an equestrian soccer game. Proceeds benefit the N.O.P.D Mounted Unit and their horse breeding program.

