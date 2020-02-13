Texas A&M & Mississippi State offer George County’s M.J. Daniels

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - The new year - and decade - has been good to George County’s junior athlete, M. J. Daniels, who he received his fifth division one offer Tuesday from Texas A&M. Daniels has been a hot commodity within the last month and although he is verbally committed to Ole Miss, their arch rival decided to hop on the bandwagon Wednesday morning, as the Mississippi State Bulldogs gave him his sixth D1 offer. Daniels other offers include South Alabama, Memphis, and Southern Miss.
The 6′3″, 185-pound junior split time in 2019 between quarterback, running back, receiver, and cornerback. He also plays baseball so he could potentially be a two-sport athlete at the collegiate level, but for now he’s just happy colleges are taking notice.
“I mean it feels good to know that schools know who I am and stuff and with McKinnley being ahead of me, he can help me out with my recruitment process and stuff," Daniels told WLOX on National Signing Day.
"He gave me a lot of great advice. Choose the right school, make you feel at home and just go from there. Next season, I’m that guy. Going to make big plays happen, set other guys up to make big plays and hopefully we can go far in the playoffs next year.”
New George County head coach, James Ray, told WLOX last week that he plans on letting Daniels just be himself next season and lead the way for the Rebels.
