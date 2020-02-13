Texas A&M & Mississippi State offer George County’s M.J. Daniels

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - The new year - and decade - has been good to George County’s junior athlete, M. J. Daniels, who he received his fifth division one offer Tuesday from Texas A&M. Daniels has been a hot commodity within the last month and although he is verbally committed to Ole Miss, their arch rival decided to hop on the bandwagon Wednesday morning, as the Mississippi State Bulldogs gave him his sixth D1 offer. Daniels other offers include South Alabama, Memphis, and Southern Miss.