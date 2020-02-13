Southern Miss Baseball Announce Starting Rotation for Opening Weekend

To start the 2020 season off, they’ll give the starting pitching duties to a guy whose fastball clocked in at 97 miles per hour, ending his 2019 season victorious over Arizona State in the Baton Rouge Regional, sophomore righty Gabe Shepard. Head Coach Scott Berry seems to have full confidence in Shepard's abilities after tossing 12 strikeouts in a combined no-hitter against Rice in last year's C-USA Tournament.