South Miss. events to recognize state Arbor Day

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Feb. 14 will be recognized as Mississippi’s Arbor Day. Cities and counties will hold tree plantings, sales and giveaways this weekend to recognize the holiday.
“Nationally, Arbor Day is recognized in April,” said Mississippi Forestry Commission state forester, Russell Bozeman. “However, we celebrate Arbor Day in Mississippi on the second Friday in February each year because late winter is the best time to plant new trees. This gives the young trees time to take root before the spring green-up begins.”
Here is a list of events in South Mississippi:
- George County: The City of Lucedale Arbor Day Celebration and Tree Giveaway will be on Friday, Feb. 14 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at Lucedale City Hall. A small tree giveaway will follow the ceremony.
- Jackson County: A tree giveaway will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 from 8:30 - 11 a.m. at the Conrad Mallette Multipurpose Complex located at 5400 Ball Park Road in Vancleave. Seedlings available include blueberry, Catalpa, Chinquapin Oak, Dwarf Chinquapin Oak, Fringetree, Mayhaw, Pawpaw, Redbud, White Oak, and Yellow Poplar.
- Harrison County: A tree sale will be held Friday, Feb. 14 from 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. at 12238 Ashley Drive in Gulfport. Seedlings available include blueberry, Yellow Poplar, Southern Magnolia, and Live Oak.
- Gulfport: The Women’s Club of Gulfport has donated a tree to the City of Gulfport. The selected oak tree will be planted in Bayou View Park on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m.
- Ocean Springs: The City of Ocean Springs Arbor Day Celebration and Tree Giveaway will be Friday, Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. - noon at Ocean Springs City Hall. Seedlings available include Chestnut Oak, Persimmon, Cherrybark Oak, and Shumard Oak.
