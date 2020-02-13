Showers early Thursday. Turning cooler.

Early today, expect rain showers and isolated thunderstorms along and ahead of a cold front. A few downpours and gusty winds will be possible this morning. But, severe damaging weather is not expected to be an issue since our risk level is very low. After most of the rain comes to an end later this morning, the rest of the day will be breezy and cooler with temperatures ranging from the lower 60s to the mid 50s. Tonight should be dry. And it will be chilly with overnight lows in the 40s and 30s. Valentine’s Day Friday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the 50s. Sunshine right on time for Valentine’s Day Friday but it’ll be chilly with highs in the 50s. Going into the weekend, Saturday looks nice and cool. Scattered showers will be possible on Sunday.