Republic Services: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $289.3 million.
The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 91 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.
The waste management company posted revenue of $2.58 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.62 billion.
Republic Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.48 to $3.53 per share.
Republic Services shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $99.01, a rise of 28% in the last 12 months.
