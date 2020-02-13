Miss. St. looks to extend streak vs Arkansas

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas' Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.POTENT PERRY: Reggie Perry has connected on 32.3 percent of the 62 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 12 over the last five games. He's also converted 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.