Latest Dept. of Defense budget could impact Jackson County shipbuilding

Last week, Wicker introduced the Securing the Homeland by Increasing our Power on the Seas (SHIPS) Implementation Act. That legislation would build upon Wicker’s 2017 SHIPS Act, which was signed into law by President Trump, making it policy of the United States to reach a 355-ship Navy. The proposal would authorize the use of multiple cost-saving measures that increase industrial base stability. It would also call on the Navy to start construction on not fewer than 39 new combatant and logistics ships over the next five fiscal years.