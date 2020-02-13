Hancock High senior bowls a perfect 300 game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Nicholas Cumberland will always remember his last high school bowling tournament.
The Hancock High senior stood on lane one Thursday afternoon in Jackson one strike away from a perfect game. Cumberland’s ball hit its mark. As it curled into the pocket, teammates knew, and so did the senior - Strike number 12 was perfect.
So was his score. Cumberland threw his first ever 300 game!
The all-state bowler helped the Hancock Hawks finish third in the state tournament. The girls did even better. They won a state bowling title for Hancock High.
