Hancock High senior bowls a perfect 300 game
Nicholas Cumberland from Hancock High School bowled his first ever 300 game Thursday in Jackson at the Mississippi High School State Championship. (Source: Nick Cumberland)
By WLOX Staff | February 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 4:10 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Nicholas Cumberland will always remember his last high school bowling tournament.

The Hancock High senior stood on lane one Thursday afternoon in Jackson one strike away from a perfect game. Cumberland’s ball hit its mark. As it curled into the pocket, teammates knew, and so did the senior - Strike number 12 was perfect.

So was his score. Cumberland threw his first ever 300 game!

MIssissippi High School State Championship and Nicholas Cumberland bowls a perfect 300 game!! Proud of you son!!

Posted by Nick Cumberland on Thursday, February 13, 2020

The all-state bowler helped the Hancock Hawks finish third in the state tournament. The girls did even better. They won a state bowling title for Hancock High.

