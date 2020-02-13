Gautier man punches Biloxi cop after being arrested for burglaries and meth, say police

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gautier man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested Wednesday by Biloxi Police.
Alex Darnell Jenkins, 37, was initially arrested in connection to several burglaries that took place at Biloxi businesses between Feb. 4-12, 2020. According to Biloxi Police, Jenkins is accused of breaking into at least three businesses in the 2000 block of Pass Road.
Police identified Jenkins as a suspect in the burglaries and arrested him. When the officers searched him after placing him in custody, they found a felony amount of methamphetamine in his pants pocket.
As Jenkins was being questioned by investigators about the crimes, he punched one of the officers with a closed fist, said police.
Jenkins is now facing five felony charges, which includes simple assault on a police officer, possession of meth, and three counts of commercial burglary. He is also being held on a parole violation for a previous charge of aggravated assault.
He was taken to Harrison County Jail and a $200,000 bond was set for the five felony charges. However, he is not available for bond due to the parole warrant.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.