Embankment at Vicksburg casino collapses into parking lot

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders are on the scene of a mudslide at the Waterview Casino on Washington Street in Vicksburg.
In a Facebook video posted by the Vicksburg Daily News, you can see grass patches and mud in the casino parking lot.
Heavy downpours have hit the area in recent days, possibly causing the slide.
City workers are on the scene assessing the situation. At this time, the Waterview Casino remains open.
We’ve reached out to emergency officials for information and will update this story when we learn more.
