Alabama man gains attention for ‘Vote Trump’ design in backyard

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - When you think of farmland, you usually expect cotton or peanuts. But one Geneva man has made his backyard into a campaign advertisement.
With the 2020 presidential election approaching, the south Alabama family has found a unique way to show support for their candidate.
Members of the Fain family are big President Trump supporters.
"I just believed in him and thought he was the man for the job," Dan Fain said.
So when Donald Trump began his reelection campaign, Dan Fain wanted to do something positive. “I’m trying to excite the people across the U.S. about Trump is the one that is in office,” Fain said.
Some people use stickers or shirts to show who they’re in favor of, but just steps from the Fain family’s back door.
“I’m just asking people, not just the farmers, everybody across the country. If you’re going to carve it in a tree or paint your own sign, let’s show our support for Donald Trump,” Fain said.
Fain used his years of farming experience in a creative way, as he cut “Vote Trump” in the middle of his cotton field.
"So I thought maybe if I cut something in the field, the people flying over could see it and I could express my opinion," Fain said.
And that's exactly what he did. A task that only took 45 minutes, but for a greater cause.
“I think he is truthful to us. He doesn’t give up a lot of times. I’ve had some bad years. If I gave up every time I had a bad crop or every farmer ever gave up, we wouldn’t have any farmers,” Fain said.
The presidential election will be Nov. 3, 2020. There are currently eight Democrats and two Republicans running for president in the 2020 election.
