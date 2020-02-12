Stennis facility helping create items we use every single day

“There’s literally a NASA impact on your life every day,” said Duane Armstrong, who works with the Stennis Space Center Applied Science and Technology department. “The cellphone camera came out of NASA’S need for a high-res low power camera for the space program. We solve a lot of problems, and to the greatest extent possible, we want to share those problems with industry and academia to spur growth in the U.S. economy and just to improve the society at large.”