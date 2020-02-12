Southern Miss Baseball will have a new style of play in 2020

Of their 67 home runs hit in 2019, only 19 of those were by players who are returning this season. With departures like home-run king Matt Wallner in the pros - drafted by his hometown Minnesota Twins - and Bryant Bowen transferring to South Carolina for his final year of eligibility, the Golden Eagles don’t have too many big bats on the roster. Instead, they’ll have to get creative, focusing more on singles and doubles than hitting it out of the park.