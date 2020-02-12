Moss Point Police search for missing teenage girl

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl, who was last seen on February 4th.
16-year-old Shayleigh Collins was reported to have last been seen at 8 p.m. outside of her guardian’s house. She has been described as having blond or brown hair, weighing about 110 pounds, and being five feet, four inches tall.
If you know any information regarding the missing or runaway teenager, contact Detective Kevin Johnson or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-474-0168.
