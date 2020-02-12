Moss Point Police search for missing teenage girl

The Moss Point Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Shayleigh Collins, who was last seen on February 4th in Moss Point. (Source: Moss Point Police Department)
By WLOX Staff | February 12, 2020 at 5:11 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 5:11 PM

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl, who was last seen on February 4th.

**PRESS RELEASE** Runaway/Missing Person - Shayleigh Collins

Posted by Moss Point Police Department on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

16-year-old Shayleigh Collins was reported to have last been seen at 8 p.m. outside of her guardian’s house. She has been described as having blond or brown hair, weighing about 110 pounds, and being five feet, four inches tall.

If you know any information regarding the missing or runaway teenager, contact Detective Kevin Johnson or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-474-0168.

