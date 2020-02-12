Man who punched principal was angry over children’s expulsion, suspension

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - It started off as a meeting between West Lincoln Attendance Center Principal John Shows and parents Brandon and Stephanie Jordan.
It ended with Brandon Jordan in jail, and Shows en route to the hospital. The angry father had punched the principal in the jaw, and he had done it in front of a deputy.
According to a police report, Jordan allegedly stepped around Principal Shows’ desk and hit him in the jaw.
“Mr. Jordan stated that Mr. Shows had already ruined his daughter’s life and now he was trying to ruin his son’s life,” the report reads. “Mrs. Jordan then stated that Mr. Shows was not being fair and consistent with students that had done the same thing their children had done. Mr. Shows then stated that he would not and could not discuss another student with them.”
It was at that point the report states that Jordan started yelling profanities at the principal.
“Mr. Jordan then stood up and started around the end of Mr. Shows’ desk. Mr. Shows stood up,” Lt. Wade Hinshaw writes in his report. “I went around Mrs. Jordan and was almost to Mr. Jordan when Mr. Jordan hit Mr. Shows in the face with a closed fist.”
Stephanie Jordan said that is not exactly how she and her husband wanted that meeting to go.
“He didn’t walk in that room that day prepared to hit this man. He took off work, I didn’t have to be at work yet," she said. "We rode together, we went up there for a meeting about our kid. And you just don’t lose your cool with angry parents.”
Stephanie Jordan says they’ve been angry for a while.
After their daughter was suspended earlier this year, she made verbal threats that got her expelled. Then the Jordans’ 14-year-old son faced a 10-day suspension after a vaping incident in which another student had a serious medical reaction and had to be taken to a local hospital.
That student has since been released and is recovering.
Stephanie Jordan said she and Brandon feel like their son Brett is being targeted, though they support the suspension.
“I don’t disagree with that. The possible expulsion kind of bothers me because Brett did not provide anything that happened on that day," she said. "We’re not saying our kids did right. They did do wrong, we agree with that 100 percent. We do understand there should have been a punishment.”
She says the problem was that the Jordans felt like the punishment didn't fit the crime.
“Kids that are vaping at school? You have kids that are trying drugs at school, and you catch them, you don’t expel them. You punish them, I’m in total agreeance with that, but you try to get to the bottom of it,” she said.
Lincoln County School District Superintendent Mickey Myers says his ability to comment is limited because of both medical and student privacy laws, but that the school district trusts the Sheriff’s Department and the court system to do the right thing.
“This is a very serious matter, and it’s pretty much unacceptable. We’ve got to handle our grievances and disagreements in a more civilized manner,” he said.
Brandon Jordan faces the possibility of 5 years in prison and a $1,000 fine for the charge of simple assault on a school official. He was also charged with disturbing the peace.
Stephanie Jordan says she backs her husband whether he serves jail time or not because he was defending their children.
“I don’t disagree one bit with what he did at all," she said. "I do not like fighting, I’m not a fighter, it usually makes me very nervous. But at this point in the game, something needed to be done.”
We spoke with others in the community who supported both Shows and the Jordans.
Given the proximity of the people in that rural community and the fear of some kind of retribution within the community, it was very hard to get anyone to speak with us on camera.
