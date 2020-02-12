Long Beach to receive $727,000 grant for infrastructure upgrades

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Long Beach will receive a $727,092 grant from the RESTORE Council to upgrade the wastewater infrastructure.
“The City of Long Beach is ecstatic and appreciative of funding obligated to our city, which will allow us to replace a sewer lift station and sewer line that overflows during heavy rainfall," said Long Beach Mayor George Bass. “The overflow causes sewer run-off to flood Trautman Bayou and ultimately run into our Gulf of Mexico. The City of Long Beach is committed to keeping our waters and sea life safe for future generations.”
The RESTORE Council approved the RESTORE Act project, the goal of which is to improve water quality for the Mississippi Sound and other coastal water resources by reducing the city’s wastewater overflows.
The City of Long Beach – Trautman Drainage Basin Wastewater System Upgrades project is funded by the Spill Impact Component, or Bucket 3, of the RESTORE Act and is administered by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. Research has shown that water quality degradation is often caused by urban runoff and wastewater discharge and sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs).
“Overflows from urban wastewater collection systems on the Coast often directly impact coastal marshes and the Mississippi Sound through canals and bayous. Numerous studies and reports have demonstrated that such overflows contribute to decreases in water quality," said Chris Wells, Interim MDEQ Executive Director. “Our objective, through projects such as this one, is improved water quality and a reduction of beach advisories, shellfish bed closures, and other environmental issues.”
The RESTORE Council was created in 2012 by the RESTORE Act. It is comprised of the states of Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas as well as the Secretaries of the U.S. Departments of Agriculture, the Army, Commerce, Homeland Security, the Interior, and the Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
