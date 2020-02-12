Gulfport Girls, St. Stanislaus & Ocean Springs boys soccer teams claim 2020 State Titles

The key to victory was a fast start for the Lady Admirals. Freshman midfielder Mary Frances Symmes scored first, 13 minutes into the contest from 20 yards out into the upper left corner of the goal post. Two and a half minutes later, sophomore forward, Mallory Streetman, tacked on another to give Gulfport a 2-0 lead at halftime. Sophomore striker, Kate Smith, put the Admirals up 3-0 with a long range strike with 14 minutes left to play.