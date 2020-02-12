Foggy start. Rainy, maybe stormy, tonight. Cooler tomorrow.

Foggy conditions will be possible to start the day, especially along the coast, which could slow down your morning drive. For the rest of the day, cloudy skies with a chance for showers and warm afternoon highs in the 70s. Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Strong storms possible. Tomorrow, scattered showers, especially before sunrise. Then, just mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Highs will be cooler in the 60s which is closer to normal for this time of year. Sunshine right on time for Valentine’s Day Friday but it’ll be chilly with highs in the 50s. Going into the weekend, Saturday looks nice and cool. Scattered showers will be possible on Sunday.