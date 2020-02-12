Foggy and a few showers today. More rain expected tonight.

The fog is back! It will stay dense along the coast into the afternoon. We’ll be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 70s. A few light showers are possible today.
A cold front will move in tonight, and this will bring a line of showers and storms. If it holds together well, some storms could produce strong wind gusts. The overall severe weather threat is low, but not zero. We’ll cool down into the 50s by the sunrise.
A few showers and clouds will linger into Thursday afternoon. We’ll stay in the low 60s in the afternoon. We’ll drop into the low 40s by Friday morning. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Friday with highs in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.