Efforts underway to create residence for persons affected by HIV/AIDS in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A renovation project is underway at the Augusta House, highlighting efforts made by the South Mississippi AIDS Task Force (SMATF) to create a more comfortable and private residence for those diagnosed with AIDS or HIV.
The facility closed its doors in 2016 due to a funding shortage. Now, SMATF has received a $600,000 grant.
The grant covers renovation to transform the dorm-style living into six modernized apartments. There will be four one-bedroom apartments, one two-bed family unit and a studio unit.
However, the grant only covers construction, so SMATF is accepting donations to help with furnishing the apartments.
“So there will be opportunities for the general public and corporate sponsors to name particular apartments, our courtyard, in order to help furnish the apartments,” said Task Force President Allen Jenkins.
The apartments will be income-based for those who have been diagnosed with AIDS or HIV, and SMATF will make sure the units are fully furnished.
“On the right will be the offices for South Mississippi Task Force, and on the left is the entrance for the residents,” said architect John Anderson. Residents will have support from task force members as well as others in the units.
Each apartment will have its own unique twist of color to liven up the place. There will also be a common area where tenants can do their laundry.
Apartments should be ready for tenants in about six months. SMATF is currently taking applications for the apartments.
