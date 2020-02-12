Blaze at two abandoned homes in Bayside Park are being investigated as possible arson

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An active investigation is currently underway, and Fire Marshall Brian Adam is considering arson as a potential cause of a fire that erupted on Tuesday night in Bayside Park.
This fire was the second to occur within the past 48 hours in Bayside Park, with both fires involving vacant homes.
Bayside Park firefighters responded to the scene in less than five minutes and were able to contain the blaze.
A vacant house on Monday also was up in flames in Bayside Park. The Bayside Fire Department responded to the call within ten minutes along with West Hancock Fire Department.
The crew spotted a ladder leading to an upstairs window, instilling questions for investigators.
Chief Tony Johnston said this was not the first time his crews were called to that home. They had a similar call a few months ago.
Injuries were not reported in either case.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.