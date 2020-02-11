Teddy Bridgewater takes to social media to inspire kids to keep going

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater shared an inspirational post to young kids urging them to keep going and showing them he was once in their shoes.
Bridgewater posted a letter to young kids on Tuesday, Feb. 11 about staying strong and telling kids he believes in them. He posted about the struggles he faced growing up as a young child in hopes to inspire others to keep pressing and moving forward.
In the post Bridgewater said, “to the young boy that’s going to live out his dreams and change the world, I was once in your shoes. I believe in you.”
