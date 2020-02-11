Police chase in Diamondhead ends in minor accident

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - A stolen car caught the eyes of a deputy in Diamondhead, prompting him to pull the vehicle over. The “vehicle ran,” and the deputy followed. It was not a high-speed chase, though it did end in a minor accident.
The accident occurred around 6 p.m. on the Diamondhead circle.
Both the defendant and the deputy were involved in the accident. Details regarding the suspect’s identity and charges have not yet been released.
At this time, the suspect is in custody, and authorities have said that the car was stolen out of D’Iberville.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.