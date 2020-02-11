One person dead after car accident in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Gulfport Police, one person is dead after a fatal vehicle accident that occurred in the 1200 block at Highway 49 on Monday evening.
So far Gulfport Police has confirmed one death, and that two vehicles were involved.
The identities of the people involved in the accident, as well as the cause of the accident, are not yet known.
The scene of the accident should expect delays lasting an hour or two, so it is recommended those driving near Highway 49, just south of O’Neal Road, take another route.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated as details come in.
