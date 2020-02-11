Jordan Irving commits to Holmes Football

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The coast’s most lethal return man in 2019 decided to save his signing ceremony after National Signing Day.
Senior Gator slotback Jordan Irving did his best to create plays for Gautier on a down year and did he ever. One of the first-ever “WLOX Helmet Sticker” recipients will play at the next level, signing with Holmes Community College over Hinds and Southwest. Irving can make plays rushing and receiving, but he’s best suited on punt and kickoff coverage.
Irving, who runs a 4.49 40-yard dash, amassed nearly 500 yards and five total touchdowns on kickoff’s and punts alone in 2019 and played a big factor in him signing with the Bulldogs.
“They’re telling me I can jump right in and get playing time, yes sir. They’re giving me the special teams, so I’m going to get all the returns," Irving told WLOX. "That’s what really pulled me over. I love when I get to the open field, so when you catch the ball in special teams, everything is in front of you and you just go make the play. I practice this day in and day out, so I know what I can do and I know I trust my feet. All glory to God, anything is possible.”
As it relates to his academics, Irving says he’s really interested in studying nursing as a major.
