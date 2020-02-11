Isolated showers today. More fog expected tonight.

We may have a few showers today. If we see any rain, it will be light. We’ll be warm and muggy with highs in the mid 70s.
Fog will develop again tonight through Wednesday morning. It may become dense along the coast, Lows will stay in the mid 60s and we may have a few showers. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s.
A cold front will move in late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. This will bring us a decent chance for showers and storms. As this line of storms rolls through, a few could be strong to severe. After the front passes, we’ll cool down into the 60s Thursday afternoon. Sunshine is back by Friday, and we’ll cool down into the upper 50s.
