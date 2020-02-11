Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The owner of the New Orleans Saints says the NFL team played no role in determining which priests would be named in the list of “credibly accused” clergy published by the area's Roman Catholic Church. Gayle Benson issued a statement that also said she has never made payments to help the church pay legal settlements to victims of clergy abuse. The statement marked Benson's first remarks since The Associated Press reported last month about hundreds of confidential Saints emails that allegedly show team executives did behind-the-scenes public relations damage control amid the archdiocese's clergy abuse crisis.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has won the pole for NASCAR's season-opening Daytona 500. Stenhouse turned a lap at 194.582 mph to put his new Chevrolet Camaro on the pole for next Sunday's race. Stenhouse is making his debut with JTG-Daugherty Racing after Roush Fenway Racing abruptly fired him late last year. Alex Bowman earned the second starting spot in the Daytona 500 as only the top two positions are set in time trials. The rest of the starting order will be determined by qualifying races Thursday. Hendrick Motorsports powered the fastest four cars.
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Torico Simmons hit 11 of 13 free throws and scored 26 points as Mississippi Valley State snapped its seven-game losing streak, topping Alabama A&M 67-61. Michael Green added 21 points and seven rebounds for the Delta Devils (2-21, 2-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Garrett Hicks had 18 points for the Bulldogs (6-16, 3-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jalen Johnson added 14 points and seven rebounds and Cameron Alford had 10 points.
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Brandon Battle scored 11 points, including a go-ahead layup, and Alabama State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 57-49 to win its fourth straight. Leon Daniels had 16 with eight rebounds and AJ Farrar scored 11 pointsfor the Hornets (7-17, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who shot 43% from the field (17 of 40). Jacoby Ross scored nine points. Dequan Morris scored 13 points with three steals for the Golden Lions (3-20, 2-9), who shot 1 of 7 from long distance (8%) in losing their eighth straight game. Kshun Stokes added nine points.
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Cameron Christon had a career-high 20 points as Grambling State topped Alcorn State 80-71. DeVante Jackson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Grambling State, which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Prince Moss added 12 points. Ivy Smith Jr. had 11 points.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Tristan Jarrett had 22 points as Jackson State beat Southern 67-51. Roland Griffin had 18 points and seven rebounds for Jackson State, which won its fifth consecutive game.