Grand jury cleared deputies involved in fatal shooting of fugitive

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A grand jury sent down the decision to clear Hancock County deputies of any criminal conduct following the fatal shooting of a fugitive.
Lawerence Bottoms was 29-years-old in April 2019 when he was trying to flee a residence in Bayside Park. His attempt to run spurred after Hancock County deputies showed up to the house due to a tip that Bottoms was selling drugs out of that location.
After several attempts to ask Bottoms to leave the house, officers decided to use tear gas. The tear gas worked and the suspect jumped out of the window on the second floor, according to authorities.
A quick-lived chase erupted. Bottoms pulled out a gun and aimed it at the officers, prompting them to take action. He was shot by a deputy, and treatment was given to Bottoms on the scene. However, he was not able to recover.
He was on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) and wanted in Lousiana for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
A woman named Allison Rainey was also inside the home. She was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.