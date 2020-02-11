Foggy and cloudy with springlike warmth

Dense morning fog will be possible today. And fog may linger by the immediate coast for much of the day. Expect more clouds than sun today & temperatures will be quite springlike with highs in the 70s. On Wednesday, expect more of the same with warm, humid, & cloudy conditions. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out today, tonight, and Wednesday. Coastal Mississippi’s best rain chance will hold off until a strong cold front arrives between Wednesday night & Thursday morning. There could be some thunderstorms during that time-frame, some strong to severe. The risk of severe weather is low; it’s a 2 on a scale of 1 up to 5. Behind this front, we’ll finally return to a February feel with highs in the 60s on Thursday. Mostly sunny skies with chilly highs in the 50s are expected for Valentine’s Day Friday. Going into the weekend, it’ll become warmer & a few showers will be possible, mainly on Sunday.