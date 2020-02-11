Fierce fire destroyed two campers in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A strong blaze ruined two campers in Long Beach on Monday afternoon.
Harrison County Fire Services, CRTC firefighters, and the Long Beach Fire Department responded to Cronier Avenue just after 4 p.m Monday.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said crews were on scene within four minutes and were able to contain the fire quickly -- but could not get inside the campers.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Chief Sullivan said that he doesn’t believe anyone was inside either of the campers when they were on fire. He also told WLOX that the property did not have power supplied to it.
