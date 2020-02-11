Ex-JSU coach was paid $170k in settlement after firing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson State University head football coach Harold Jackson reached a settlement with the Institute of Higher Learning.
In a newly-obtained document by WLBT, Jackson’s settlement was worth $170,000. The settlement was reached in October 2018 but just made public.
Jackson was fired in 2015 after just 17 games as head coach. The team went just 6-11 during his tenure.
Jackson filed a lawsuit against IHL, which was completed with the settlement.
