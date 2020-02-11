Biloxi Shuckers announce game times for 2020 home schedule

“Our priorities is the players and if we’re able to accomplish all those awesome things then you’re doing a lot," Guerrero told WLOX who returns for his fifth season with the ball club. "I’m actually really happy for the last two years. It’s over with, we have a really awesome year in front of us and hopefully we can develop major league winning ball players at this level. Help some of those guys get to the big leagues this year and we can fulfill our goal.”