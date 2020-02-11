Biloxi Shuckers announce game times for 2020 home schedule

BILOXI, Miss. (BILOXI SHUCKERS) - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced their home game times for their 2020 Southern League schedule on Monday. The schedule features four different start times across the Shuckers 70-game home schedule.
Games will start at 6:35 pm Monday through Saturday and Sunday games will start at 1:05 pm from the beginning of the season through June 21. Starting July 12, Sunday home games will shift to the evening with a 5:05 pm start time.
The Shuckers will play two games with a 10:35 am start time. The first day game will be on Wednesday, April 29 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, and the other day game will take place on Wednesday, June 10 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Biloxi will round out their regular-season home schedule on Labor Day with a 1:05 pm first pitch on Monday, September 7 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
Finally, Biloxi will play one scheduled doubleheader for 2020. The Shuckers will play two games against the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday, May 17, with the first game starting at 1:05 pm and the second game commencing approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. The doubleheader will take the place of the Shuckers originally scheduled game on Wednesday, May 20 against the Biscuits.
Shucker’s skipper, Mike Guerrero, made his return back to the coast this morning and is excited about balancing the development of players and possibly winning a championship.
“Our priorities is the players and if we’re able to accomplish all those awesome things then you’re doing a lot," Guerrero told WLOX who returns for his fifth season with the ball club. "I’m actually really happy for the last two years. It’s over with, we have a really awesome year in front of us and hopefully we can develop major league winning ball players at this level. Help some of those guys get to the big leagues this year and we can fulfill our goal.”
The Shuckers will open their sixth season on April 9 at MGM Park against the Montgomery Biscuits. Prior to the start of the Southern League season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic on March 10 and 11 between Mississippi State and Texas Tech.
