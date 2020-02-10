YouthBuild project aims to help at-risk young adults find employment

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County Board of Supervisors granted a partnership with Climb Community Development Corporation (CDC) to promote their YouthBuild program.
The project received a $1.5 million-dollar grant for a three-year period to help at-risk young adults from ages 17 to 25. The program offers knowledge and important skills for individuals to obtain employment in the workforce.
With the county’s partnership, they will get hands-on experience with local construction businesses to meet their hour requirement.
“It is important for our participants to receive their education and their training,” said the controller at Climb CDC Kimberly Smith, "but most importantly, they must receive 180 hours of actual work experience so they are ready for the job market.”
The program is not only centered around construction based work, but it also features the nursing and culinary fields.
The climb will serve 84 students, serving 42 per year. The participants will start on March 16 at Gulfport Gaston Point College and Career Readiness Institute. Transportation will be provided.
Applications will be accepted until February 19.
