What to know for the mayoral special election in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday is the day to go out and vote for the next Pascagoula mayor! Here’s what you need to know before you cast your vote:
The three candidates competing to become Pascagoula’s next mayor are Dr. Steve Demetropoulos, former councilman Burt Hill, and recreation commission member Chris Grace.
The person elected will take over for Dane Maxwell, who took office in January as a public service commissioner. For more information on the issues most important to them, click here.
All voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11th.
Where to vote:
- Central Fire Station
- Iglesia Bautista Fuente de Vida
- Victory Praise & Worship Center
- Lighthouse Baptist Church
- Action Church
- American Legion Building
Remember to bring an acceptable form of photo ID with you to the precinct. Those IDs include a driver’s license, U.S. passport, student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or junior college, tribal ID, or a U.S. military photo ID.
For other helpful voting tips, click here.
